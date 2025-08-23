CW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.5280 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

