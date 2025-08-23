Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

