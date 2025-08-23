CW Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,192 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6%

SCHG opened at $30.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

