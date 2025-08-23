Comparing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ESAB alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 9.36% 16.32% 7.54% GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESAB and GrafTech International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.74 billion 2.60 $264.84 million $4.18 28.05 GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.47 -$131.16 million ($0.82) -1.20

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ESAB and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 2 6 0 2.75 GrafTech International 0 5 0 0 2.00

ESAB currently has a consensus target price of $140.3750, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $1.6250, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given GrafTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than ESAB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GrafTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ESAB has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESAB beats GrafTech International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.