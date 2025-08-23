Comparing Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) and PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nextracker has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerBank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and PowerBank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $2.96 billion 3.44 $509.17 million $3.67 18.74 PowerBank $43.08 million 1.85 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -4.96

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than PowerBank. PowerBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextracker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextracker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and PowerBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 17.55% 37.02% 18.44% PowerBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nextracker and PowerBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 9 14 1 2.67 PowerBank 0 0 3 1 3.25

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. PowerBank has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerBank is more favorable than Nextracker.

Summary

Nextracker beats PowerBank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About PowerBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

