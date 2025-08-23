Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,972 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Pool worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

POOL opened at $323.73 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $282.22 and a one year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

