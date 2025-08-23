EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $929.7890 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $937.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $821.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

