United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.64.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of URI stock opened at $929.7890 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $937.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.