Credit Agricole S A Buys 945 Shares of LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 4.1%

LKQ stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

