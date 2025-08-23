Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.0667.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.8850 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,338,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

