CW Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $72.0760 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

