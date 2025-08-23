Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Target Price at $20.07

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.0714.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $19.5840 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 975,147 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 365.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 264.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

