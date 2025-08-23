Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

