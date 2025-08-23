CW Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $108.5460 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

