Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.2222.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $38.0120 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

