The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $258.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.0917.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $223.8030 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

