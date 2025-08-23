Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) vs. TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head-To-Head Review

Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metalpha Technology and TrueCar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Metalpha Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalpha Technology $44.57 million 2.64 $15.90 million N/A N/A TrueCar $175.60 million 1.02 -$31.05 million ($0.34) -5.97

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Metalpha Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

30.5% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metalpha Technology and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalpha Technology N/A N/A N/A TrueCar -15.95% -24.73% -18.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metalpha Technology and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalpha Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 TrueCar 2 2 2 0 2.00

TrueCar has a consensus target price of $3.1875, indicating a potential upside of 57.02%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Metalpha Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Metalpha Technology has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Metalpha Technology

(Get Free Report)

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Metalpha Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalpha Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.