Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Champion Homes by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Champion Homes Stock Up 6.5%

SKY opened at $76.0860 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,376.32. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

