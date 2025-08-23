Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 495.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,583 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,007,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,551,000 after purchasing an additional 980,772 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MO opened at $67.6150 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

