CW Advisors LLC Sells 16,826 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $607,220.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $269,875.80. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at $161,492,050.53. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.