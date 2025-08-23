CW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $118.6640 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

