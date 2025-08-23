Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,825,000 after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,043,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,840,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Shares of BR stock opened at $261.9980 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.95 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,470 shares of company stock worth $39,026,774. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

