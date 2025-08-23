Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Geron Corporation $GERN

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,896,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,146,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 608,029 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,769,000 after buying an additional 4,516,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Geron by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,826,000 after buying an additional 847,710 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after buying an additional 4,549,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 947.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 9,950,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

GERN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Geron Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.8250. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

