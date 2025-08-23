Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Geron Corporation $GERN

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,896,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,146,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 608,029 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,769,000 after buying an additional 4,516,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Geron by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,826,000 after buying an additional 847,710 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after buying an additional 4,549,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 947.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 9,950,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.
Geron Trading Up 2.1%
GERN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Geron Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.8250. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.73.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.