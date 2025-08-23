Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $856,705,000 after acquiring an additional 423,993 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $251.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.61 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $627,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,853,497.36. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,682,168.76. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,139,050 shares of company stock worth $504,895,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

