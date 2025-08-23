Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Towne Bank $TOWN

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Towne Bank worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 2,332.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 137.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TOWN stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Towne Bank has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Towne Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

