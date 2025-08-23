Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 2,516 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Maximus by 17,533.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Maximus by 70.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 32.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.9260 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.