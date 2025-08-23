Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.59 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 580,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 577,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $22,512,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $143.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

