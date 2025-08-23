Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.85 Million Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $74.81 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

