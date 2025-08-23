Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,116 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $71,821,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 203.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,571,000 after buying an additional 124,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $610.3420 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.