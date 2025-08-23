Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $461.4440 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

