BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $450.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

