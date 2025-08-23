BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $450.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.07.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.