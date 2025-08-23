Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Alliant Energy worth $157,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 448,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $66.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

