Credit Agricole S A Acquires 19,404 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.3%

Gen Digital stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

