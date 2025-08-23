BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.12 Million Position in International Paper Company $IP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Paper by 472.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

International Paper Stock Up 1.9%

IP opened at $48.94 on Friday. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,850.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

