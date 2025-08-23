Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $293.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.43.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

