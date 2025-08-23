Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Financial Contrast

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Diamcor Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -11.07% -10.57% Diamcor Mining N/A N/A -39.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Diamcor Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 5 1 3.17 Diamcor Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Diamcor Mining.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Diamcor Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$14.48 million ($0.31) -57.19 Diamcor Mining $830,000.00 0.61 -$4.81 million ($0.01) -0.30

Diamcor Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamcor Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamcor Mining has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Diamcor Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

