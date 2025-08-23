Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $638,000 in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF $ROUS

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,362,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 327,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,541,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,934,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $55.77 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

