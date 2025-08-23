Reviewing Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp. 17.00% N/A N/A Independent Bank 20.31% 14.05% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Independent Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39 Independent Bank $323.14 million 2.10 $66.79 million $3.07 10.69

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp.. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp. pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Heartland BancCorp. pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heartland BancCorp. and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp..

Summary

Independent Bank beats Heartland BancCorp. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

