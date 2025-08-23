Arete Upgrades CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) to “Buy”

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Arete from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. Arete’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWV. Wall Street Zen cut CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

Shares of CRWV opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.71. CoreWeave has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $34,391,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $206,211.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,344.51. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,422,678 shares of company stock worth $333,910,148.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

