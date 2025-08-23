Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Sells $132,300.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay Wright sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 8,672,673 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,306.65. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castellum Trading Up 1.0%

CTM stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Castellum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Castellum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Castellum by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castellum by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 180,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Castellum by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castellum in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.