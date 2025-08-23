Citigroup Cuts Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $48.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 781.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 1,551,354 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,579,000 after buying an additional 847,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after buying an additional 676,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,789,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

