Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,712,000 after purchasing an additional 854,130 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,292,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,542 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,383 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,933 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.