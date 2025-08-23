Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $163.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

