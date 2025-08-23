Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 137,900 shares, agrowthof24.0% from the July 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELVA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Electrovaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Electrovaya Stock Up 4.4%

ELVA opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $189.32 million, a PE ratio of 157.39 and a beta of 1.56. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Electrovaya has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.