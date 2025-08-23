Stuart Kupinsky Sells 1,220 Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $78,641.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,344.62. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 18th, Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,182 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $78,626.64.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $69.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6,776.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

