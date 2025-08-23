AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Insider Buys A$88,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2025

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGLGet Free Report) insider Miles George bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$88,200.00.

AGL Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 276.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

AGL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.