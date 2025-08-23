FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7,233.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 808.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 167.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 986.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $4,315,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,673,152.06. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,237.76. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,900 shares of company stock worth $15,193,007. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

