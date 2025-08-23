Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,700 shares, adeclineof25.6% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HOVNP opened at $19.82 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

