Insider Selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $73,248.72 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $73,248.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 436,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,743.79. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,578 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $20,727.12.

Snap Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $7.1850 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

