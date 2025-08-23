Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 169,700 shares, anincreaseof25.1% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Approximately1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.83. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

